Aldora Marie Leach, 94, of Alton, passed away at 6:45 p.m. November 3, 2019 at Robings Manor in Brighton.
Private family services will be held.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.
