Alfred Valdes, 89, died at 4:26 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home in Alton.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with full military honors by VFW Post 1308. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.