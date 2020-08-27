Alice Anderson

Alice Elaine "Bubba" Anderson, 74, died at 11:23 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence after a valiant, and witty battle with cancer.

She was born in Akin, Illinois on March 15, 1946, and was the daughter of Jewel and Elaine (Beachum) Hobbs.

Alice graduated high school in Denver, Colorado, where she met her future husband, James Edward "Ridge" Anderson. The two married on April 12, 1963 in Denver, Colorado, and together shared 42 years of marriage before his death on February 4, 2006.

The two raised their two children in Wood River, where they lived for many years before relocating to Jerseyville in 1993. She was a devout follower of Jesus Christ, and led her life by His example, opening up her life and home to anyone who needed a helping hand, a kind word, and a good friend. She and her husband were members of the Abundant Life Community Church in Alton for many years, and after his death began attending the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.

Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, David and Michelle Anderson of East Alton; a daughter and son in-law, Marcie and Bill Tonsor of Jerseyville; five grandchildren and their spouses, Jordan Anderson of East Alton, Chrissy and Cray McGraw of Jerseyville, Noah and Kacy Anderson of Bloomington, Danny and Mandy Redden of Maplewood, Mo., and Ellie Tonsor and her fiance' Mike Mahaffy of Troy, Mo.; two great grandchildren, Philip James "P.J." McGraw and Rylie Mahaffy; two sisters, Judy Cavasher, and her companion, Keith Moore and Kay Moore, both of East Alton; two brothers and sisters in-law, John and Phyllis Hobbs of Omaha, Ne., and Ray and Sandy Hobbs of Wood River; along with numerous nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Carolyn Goesmann and Missy Gold.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jewel Hobbs; her mother and step father, Elaine and Ralph Dillow; and a sister, Janice Hobbs.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday. Her son, Rev. David Anderson will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to a charity close to her heart, Galilean Children's Home in Liberty, Kentucky, in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.