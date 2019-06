Alice Elizabeth (Bartlett) Marsh

Alice Elizabeth (Bartlett) Marsh, 102, of Godfrey, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service on Saturday, June 29. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Godfrey Congregational Church, 6104 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.