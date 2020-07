Alice Euvaughn Williams, age 81, of St. Louis, formerly of Granite City, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home.

Alice deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a private family visitation and funeral will be held on Thursday, July 9, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with her brother Pastor Douglas Garrett officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.