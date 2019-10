Alice Frances Dodson

Alice Frances Dodson, 87, of Godfrey, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. Monday, October 21, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, with Rev. Tim Keller officiating. Cremation rites will follow and inurnment will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.