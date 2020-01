Alice Russell

Alice Russell, 88, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, with her family by her side.

A celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where memorial services will be at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Harris officiating.