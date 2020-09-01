Allen Edward Crump

Allen Edward Crump, 53, of Jerseyville, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at his residence.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation and service is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3. Private funeral services will follow. Family would like to request masks be worn. Private burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.