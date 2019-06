Alma Louise Stacy

Alma Louise Stacy, 80, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Glenview Church of the Nazarene, 400 Glen Carbon Road in Glen Carbon. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the church, with burial services to follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.