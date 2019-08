Alta Faye Tuetken

Alta Faye Tuetken, 87, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Temple Terrace, Fla.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7. Funeral will follow immediately after visitation. Services will be held at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd. in Bethalto. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.