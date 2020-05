Alta Mae Peterman

Alta Mae Peterman, 90, of Hartford, departed this life on May 9, 2020. 

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private visitation will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Asher Cemetery south of St. James, Mo., with Pastor Jim Odle officiating.