Alvah McGregor “GREG” Smith, 56, of Panama City Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla.

A graveside funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Kemper Cemetery in Kemper, Ill.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.