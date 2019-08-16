Alvin 'Mike' Charles Meikamp

Alvin “Mike” Charles Meikamp, 84, of Edwardsville, died on August 14, 2019.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with a celebration of his life and luncheon at noon following the service on Saturday, August 24. The visitation, service and luncheon will be conducted at the New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon, with Dr. Penelope “Penny” H. Barber, directing pastor, officiating.