Amber Howland

Amber M. Howland, 35, of Alton, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, in OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
Cremation rites were accorded. No services are scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
