Amelia Ann Paschedag

Amelia Ann Paschedag, 87, of Edwardsville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at the 1st Christian Church, 760 Washington Ave. in Alton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.