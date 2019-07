Amy Ethelyn Cargill Brainerd

Amy Ethelyn Cargill Brainerd passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:12 p.m. at Integrity of Godfrey at the age of 97.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3. Internment will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.