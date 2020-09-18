Alton, IL

Amy Ruth Morell, 33, passed away on September 16, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

She was born on October 11, 1986 in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Jim and Kathy (Hutchins) Hancock. She married Daniel Morell on October 25, 2014 in Grantie City, IL.

Amy was a member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City and VFW Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308 Auxiliary. She enjoyed shopping with her mom, taking trips to Branson with her family, taking care of her son and most of all spending time with her friends and family.

Amy is survived by her husband, Daniel, parents; Kathy and Jim, son; David Morell, brothers; James Hancock of Granite City, Johnny “Big Sassy” Hancock of Granite City, grandmother; Rebecca Manning, brother-in-law; Kraig (Jen) Allen of Jerseyville, IL and Bruce (Stacy) Abbott of Alton, IL, mother-in-law; Sandra Morell and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 11am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hills in Glen Carbon, Illinois

Memorials may be made to the family to help with Funeral Expenses.

