Andrea K. Johnson

Andrea K. Johnson, 65, of Collinsville, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019, at Anderson Hospital.

In celebration of Andrea’s life, services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, at Reiss Chapel at Lake View Cemetery in Fairview Heights. Burial will follow at the cemetery.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, is serving the family.