Andrew “Bubba” Stimac

Andrew “Bubba” Stimac, 58, of Wood River, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Visitation was Sunday, September 15, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, where Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, September 16, with Fr. Donald Wolford officiating. Burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton, with military honors by VFW Post 1308.

Paynic Home for Funerals handled arrangements.