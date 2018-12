Angel Nicole Syddall

Angel Nicole Syddall, 31, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 7, at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton. A life celebration for Angel will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, December 7, at the Moose Club in Alton.

