Angela “Angi” Lea Witcher

Angela “Angi” Lea Witcher, 39, of Edwardsville, passed July 23, 2020.

Angi’s memorial will be the night of October 31, 2020, which will be Halloween and the Blue Moon. Wherever you are just go outside and say something about Angi. She will be sure to hear you.

