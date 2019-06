Angelo J. Bellitto

Angelo J. Bellitto, 86, of Godfrey, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Services will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.