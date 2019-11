Anita Bowman

Anita Jane Bowman, 74, passed away 9:52 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her residence at Lake Kaho in Mount Olive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.