Ann Dipazo

Ann Dipazo, 93, of Bethalto, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Holly Brook Memory Care in Bethalto, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with Fr. Jeremy Paulin, OMV, celebrant. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.