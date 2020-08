Ann Elizabeth “Betty” Basden

Ann Elizabeth “Betty” Basden, 88, of Hartford, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of her life, a private visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where a private funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.