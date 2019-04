Ann L. Klobnak

Ann L. Klobnak, 91, of Glen Carbon, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.