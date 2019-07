Ann Margaret Skundrich Schall

Ann Margaret Skundrich Schall, 96, a resident of Glen Carbon, died on July 6, 2019.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a wake service at 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A rite of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Patrick Gibbons officiating. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.