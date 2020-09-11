Anna Bernice Kolb

Celebration of her life was held at Fox Point Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisc., on August 27. Her burial service will be at 11 a.m. September 12 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Celebration of her life was held at Fox Point Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisc., on August 27. Her burial service will be at 11 a.m. September 12 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | P.O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2020