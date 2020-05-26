Anna Dona
Anna Jane Dona, 92, of Wood River, passed away 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
