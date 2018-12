Anna L. Slemmer

Anna L. Slemmer, 91, of Edwardsville, died at 4:58 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, January 4, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Johnston officiating. Interment will be at Buck Road Cemetery in Glen Carbon.