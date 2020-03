Anna Louise Norman

Anna Louise Norman, 103, of Godfrey, died at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Morningside of Godfrey.

Private funeral services will be at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, with Rev. Jerry MeCaskey officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. A public memorial service will be at a later date.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.