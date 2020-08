Anna Marie (Hanks) Voiles, 78, of Eldred, died at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.