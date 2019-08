Anthony “Tony” Charles Sammis Jr.

Anthony “Tony” Charles Sammis Jr., 69, of Sandoval, passed away August 9, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 12, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, with Pastor Daryl Dolbee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military burial rites being performed by Alton VFW No. 1308.