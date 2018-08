Anthony “Tony” Joseph Turski, 96, of Madison, died Sunday, August 19, 2018, at Granite City Nursing & Rehab.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 23, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, 2205 Pontoon Road in Granite City. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.