Anthony D. "Tony" Yenne

Anthony D. "Tony" Yenne, 65, of Wood River, returned to his heavenly home on the evening of May 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at his home with family by his side.

Family services and burial will be Thursday at Woodland Hill Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Cary L. Beckwith will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.