Anthony Emilio “Tony” Cilano, 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital.

He was born August 6, 1957 in Rochester, New York, a son of the late Joseph Emilio and Dorothy Mae (Bush) Cilano. He married Mary Therese (Loftus) Cilano on November 19, 1988 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and she survives. He worked at St. Louis University Hospital and cared for many people and families as a Registered Nurse. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. He was an excellent cook, avid trivia player and car enthusiast and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of over 30 years, he is survived by a son, Dominic Emilio Cilano of Granite City; a daughter, Mia Therese Cilano of Granite City; eight brothers and sisters and their spouses, James and Peggy Cilano of Oklahoma, Joanne MacLarty of New York, Dr. Thomas and Elizabeth Cilano of New York, Mary Cilano of New York, Ann and Paul Lindsay of New York, Sarah and Edmund Klimek of New Jersey, Joseph and Becky Cilano of New York and Vincent and Dana Cilano of New York; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Military rites will be accorded. Private family burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville will be at a later date.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests memorials be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com