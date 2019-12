Anthony George Vambaketes

Anthony George Vambaketes, 68, of Godfrey, died at 6:18 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28. Father Achilles Karathanos will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.