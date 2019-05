Anthony Kaizer Jr.

Anthony Kaizer Jr., 65, died at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.