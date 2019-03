Antonio “Tony” Mazurier

Antonio “Tony” Mazurier, 82, of Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Thursday, March 28, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Interment with full military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Funeral procession will leave at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon.