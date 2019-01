Arland U. Sparks

Arland U. Sparks, 70, of Edwardville, died at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 21, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, at the funeral home, with Rev. Kevin Auten officiating. Interment will be at Quercus Grove Cemetery.