Arlene Hickam

Arlene Hickam of Granite City, one of humanity’s most graceful members, faithfully went to heaven on Saturday morning, December 1, 2018, at age 92.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time Wednesday, December 5, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, with Rev. Thomas Nadelin officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.