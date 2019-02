Armin S. Rigsbey

Armin S. Rigsbey, 95, of Wood River, passed away at 10:06 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of his life, graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, at Morrison Cemetery in Salem, Mo.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.