Arnetta Grace (Kee) Whitlock

Arnetta Grace (Kee) Whitlock, 83, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully at 5:37 a.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey.

Private services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.