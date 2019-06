Arnold “Wayne” D. McKee

Arnold “Wayne” D. McKee, 76, of Hartford, died at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation and services were Monday, June 24, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, with Pastor Sonny Renken officiating. Burial was at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.