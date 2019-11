Artie Henry Voyles

Artie Henry Voyles, 80, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

A celebration of life was Saturday, November 16, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Eric Scottberg officiated. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.