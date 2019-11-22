Ashly and Vincent Maynard

Ashly Maynard, 34, of Wood River, passed away at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Roxana.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will continue from 1 p.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the church. Rev. Dr. Larry Lacher will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.