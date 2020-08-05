Athina Spaskos
Athina Spaskos, 71, of Granite City, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Athina Spaskos
Athina Spaskos, 71, of Granite City, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | P.O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2020