Audrey Dean Kirksey

Audrey Dean Kirksey, 97, of Granite City, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Fountainview Manor in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, with Rev. Greg Dickerman officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.