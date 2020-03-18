Audrey Laverne Nation of Granite City passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.

She was living with her daughter and her family in Ridgway, Ill., when she passed. She was born in Cadet, Mo., on April 18, 1941.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dean Nation Sr.; her son Ronald Jr.; one grandson, and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her three daughters, Debra Schmitzer of Queen Creek, Ariz., Ronda Sanner of Granite City, and Shelly (James) Collins of Ridgway, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.