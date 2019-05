Aurora 'Lupe' Guadalupe Covey

Aurora “Lupe” Guadalupe Covey, 71, of Bethalto, passed away at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at University Care Center in Edwardsville.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be from 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, May 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Walter McCaslin will officiate.